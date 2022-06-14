Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 13-June 19, 2022

More than 1,480,300 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 63,400 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, June 13

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,489,787 cases (+5,431)

63,542 hospitalized (+54)

64 counties (+0)

4,957,007 people tested (+5,444)

18,608,489 test encounters (+52,996)

12,632 deaths among cases (+7)

13,349 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,099 outbreaks (+30)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 270 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 45 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.65%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Friday, 4,494,886 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,058,540 have been fully vaccinated

