Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 25-July 31, 2022

More than 1,588,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,300 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, July 25

5:23 p.m. | CDPHE recommends revaccination for people who got vaccinated at Bloom Healthcare

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) officials are recommending that 585 people who got vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by Denver-based Bloom Healthcare between Sept. 2021 and May 2022 get revaccinated because they administered vaccines past their beyond-use date.

"Bloom Healthcare self-reported this vaccine handling and administration error to CDPHE and is contacting those affected and for whom contact information is available via phone and email," officials said in a statement Monday afternoon.

CDPHE temporarily paused Bloom Healthcare from administering and reordering COVID-19 vaccine but recently reauthorized their approval so they can coordinate repeat doses for those who need to be revaccinated. The majority of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by Bloom Healthcare are not affected.

CDPHE is working closely with Bloom Healthcare to ensure every effort is made to contact the people affected. CDPHE is also requiring Bloom to complete a COVID-19 vaccine compliance improvement plan to ensure similar administration errors do not occur again.

Vaccines administered past their beyond-use date may be ineffective, and CDC and CDPHE believe revaccination is appropriate. There are no negative side effects associated with receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine past its beyond-use date. The only risk is that it may not offer protection from COVID-19 the way a valid dose does, and the efficacy of the doses administered cannot be confirmed, CDPHE officials said.

4 p.m. | No COVID-19 data available Monday due to system issue

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment experienced an Electronic Lab Reporting (ELR) delay over the weekend and will post case and testing information from July 23 and 24 on the data dashboard as part of the regular daily 4 p.m. data update tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, CDPHE officials said Monday.

CDPHE resolved this issue today, Monday, July 25, 2022.

