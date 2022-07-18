Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 18-July 24, 2022

More than 1,500,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 65,900 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, July 18

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,572,861 cases (+3,407)

65,971 hospitalized (+305 - includes 208 backlogged cases from the CDPHE; not counting these cases: +97)

64 counties (+0)

5,018,135 people tested (+4,174)

19,224,092 test encounters (+48,881)

12,909 deaths among cases (+22)

13,474 deaths due to COVID-19 (+16)

9,393 outbreaks (+7)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 324 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 11.44%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,535,754 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,073,652 have been fully vaccinated.

