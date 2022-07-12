Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 11-July 17, 2022

More than 1,500,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 65,100 have been hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Tuesday, July 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,561,859 cases (+2,226)

65,178 hospitalized (+86)

64 counties (+0)

5,008,732 people tested (+1,598)

19,120,671 test encounters (+11,475)

12,854 deaths among cases (+12)

13,431 deaths due to COVID-19 (+10)

9,353 outbreaks (+11)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 320 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.10%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 4,528,862 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,069,774 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, July 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,559,633 cases (+4,845)

65,092 hospitalized (+44)

64 counties (+0)

5,007,134 people tested (+4,371)

19,109,196 test encounters (+46,922)

12,842 deaths among cases (+3)

13,421 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,342 outbreaks (+15)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 320 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.16%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,528,091 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,069,366 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for July 4-July 10, 2022.