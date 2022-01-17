Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for January 17-January 23, 2022

More than 1,103,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 53,200 have been hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, January 17

9:58 a.m. | Kiowa Schools transitioning to remote learning due to additional COVID-19 cases among students

Kiowa Schools is transitioning to remote learning beginning Tuesday until next Monday "as a result of several additional known cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at Kiowa Schools," district leadership announced in a news release Monday.

Elbert County's 7-day average positivity rate was 30.08% Monday. Federal, state and local health officials recommend the positivity rate remain below 5% to curb transmission of the virus.

9:36 a.m. | Rep. Dianna DeGette tests positive for COVID-19

Colorado Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette said Monday she tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms," she tweeted, adding she will remain self-isolated and will work from home in Denver this week.

