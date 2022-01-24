Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2022

More than 1,185,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 54,800 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, January 24

9:36 a.m. | Here’s you can get free KN95s and surgical masks in Denver starting this week

If you’re looking for a better mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 but can’t afford one right now, there are dozens of locations where you can pick some up here in the Mile High City.

City officials announced Monday Denverites will be able to pick up these higher-quality masks free of charge at any of city’s 30 recreation centers, except for La Alma (because it is currently closed), starting this Monday while supplies last.

The City of Denver has received 100,000 masks from the state after Gov. Polis announced last week they would be available to the general public. Masks will be available during regular business hours and will be limited to five masks per person per month.

Masks will not be available for pick up at any Denver library locations or fire stations, city officials said in a news release.

