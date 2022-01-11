Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Jan. 10-16, 2022

More than 1,040,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 52,400 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Monday, Jan. 10

6:26. p.m. | PSD may need to move to remote learning

The Poudre School District said shifts to remote learning due to the number of students and staff out for COVID-19-related reasons as well as staffing issues could be possible within the district.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, there were 274 employee absences across the district, and that rose to 317 within three hours.

Last week, the district had 40 custodians and 21 transportation staff out on one day.

PSD said it does not plan to move the entire district to remote learning, but it may have to shift classes, programs, grade levels or even entire schools if necessary.

The district has not moved forward to any shifts to remote learning at this time. PSD said it will try to communicate any moves to remote learning as soon as possible.

Read the district’s full letter here .

6:13. p.m. | DU likely returning to in-person learning

The University of Denver says it's on track to return to in-person learning next week.

More details will come out later this week, but the university said "conditions on campus are quite favorable" for a Jan. 18 return to campus.

DU said it's reopening and extending its COVID-19 work accommodation process through Jan. 31. Details on how to apply will come from HRIC this week.

DU has also updated the temporary adjustment process available for students with medical circumstances that make them especially vulnerable.

6:06 p.m. | CDPHE sending text message reminders for COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text message reminders to Coloradans on staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The text messages will be sent to people 18 and older due for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, based on vaccine records in the Colorado Immunization Information System. Messages will also be sent to the parents or guardians of kids ages 12-17 if they're due for a second dose.

Text messages will originate from 45778.

6:02 p.m. | FEMA provides additional funding for COVID-19 response

FEMA has approved more than $19 million in additional Public Assistance Program funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been awarded $19,031,090 million to contract communication services to inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccine.

FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in public assistance for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date.

5:42 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's. The data also includes a large backlog of cases resulting from an issue with CDPHE’s electronic laboratory reporting system not successfully communicating with its disease reporting system. The data is being added to the data dashboard as part of today and tomorrow’s daily 4 p.m. data updates.

1,040,510 cases (+51,101)

52,450 hospitalized (+402)

64 counties (+0)

4,452,862 people tested (+39,228)

14,750,437 test encounters (+183,248)

10,466 deaths among cases (+41)

10,902 deaths due to COVID-19 (+129)

7,406 outbreaks (+39)

The latest hospital data show 1,466 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 16 fewer than Sunday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 28.51%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,261,158 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,838,111 have been fully vaccinated.

