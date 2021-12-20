Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 20-Dec. 26, 2021

More than 866,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 49,500 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, December 20

2:01 p.m. | Tuesday's The Lion King performance at The Buell Theatre canceled for a second day in a row due to COVID-19 breakthrough infections

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts says it is canceling Tuesday's The Lion King performances at the Buell Theatre after breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company.

Officials said tickets for Tuesday's 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances will be refunded. People who purchased tickets through third-party vendors will need to contact them directly for refund information, DCPA officials said in a news release.

The DCPA canceled Sunday's 6:30 p.m. performance of The Lion King after officials were made aware of COVID-19 breakthrough infections within the company.

11:34 a.m. | Two gyms cited for violating Denver's "mask or vax" mandate

Two Denver gyms have been cited for violating the city's "mask or vax" mandate, which requires businesses to ask guests to wear a mask or show proof of fully COVID-19 vaccination in indoor public spaces.

The Zone Athletic Club, located at 7150 Leetsdale Drive, was cited on Nov. 29, and the Orange Theory on 3300 W. 32nd Ave., was cited a day later, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

A total of 93 warnings have been issued since the new public health order went into effect on Nov. 24, and the city has received 296 complaints, according to the latest figures provided by the DDPHE.

