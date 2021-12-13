Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 13-Dec. 19, 2021

More than 854,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 48,700 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Latest updates:
Monday, December 13
11:25 a.m. | CDPHE to send text messages to those eligible for COVID-19 boosters who live near a community vaccination site
If you're eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot but haven't gotten it yet and live near a community vaccination site, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is going to be texting you this week to remind you about getting a third shot.
Over 380,000 Coloradans will be getting a text message from 45778, reminding those 18+ who live within a 5-10 mile radius that they live near one of the following community vaccination sites:
- Arapahoe Community College (Lot B), 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
- Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru), 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
- Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney), 680 Citadel Dr E., Colorado Springs CO, 80909
- Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO
- Jefferson Marketplace, 8194 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127
- La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301
- Pueblo Mall, 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
- Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building, 1250 H St., Greeley, CO 80631
You're eligible for a booster if you received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines more than six months ago, or if you received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.
