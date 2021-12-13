Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 13-Dec. 19, 2021

More than 854,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 48,700 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE: List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, December 13

11:25 a.m. | CDPHE to send text messages to those eligible for COVID-19 boosters who live near a community vaccination site

If you're eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot but haven't gotten it yet and live near a community vaccination site, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is going to be texting you this week to remind you about getting a third shot.

Over 380,000 Coloradans will be getting a text message from 45778, reminding those 18+ who live within a 5-10 mile radius that they live near one of the following community vaccination sites:

Arapahoe Community College (Lot B), 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120

Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru), 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012

Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney), 680 Citadel Dr E., Colorado Springs CO, 80909

Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO

Jefferson Marketplace, 8194 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127

La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO 81301

Pueblo Mall, 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008

Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building, 1250 H St., Greeley, CO 80631

You're eligible for a booster if you received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines more than six months ago, or if you received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Dec. 6-Dec. 12, 2021.