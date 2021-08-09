Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 9-Aug. 15, 2021

More than 584,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 33,200 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Aug. 9

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for Monday. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

584,462 cases (+2,770)

33,290 hospitalized (+99)

64 counties (+0)

3,321,163 people tested (+13,128)

9,639,288 test encounters (+48,541)

6,998 deaths among cases (+20)

7,262 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

5,623 outbreaks (+4)

The latest hospital data showed 540 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 55 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.56%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,524,544 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,214,886 people have been fully vaccinated.

