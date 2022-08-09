Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 8-Aug. 14, 2022

More than 1,608,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,900 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Aug. 8

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday.

1,608,623 cases (+2,726)

66,693 hospitalized (+17)

64 counties (+0)

5,047,556 people tested (+3,256)

19,537,695 test encounters (+43,439)

13,053 deaths among cases (+16)

13,740 deaths due to COVID-19 (+14)

9,541 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 304 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 7.79%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,558,691 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,096,71 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for LAST WEEK.