Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

More than 1,600,900 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,800 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Aug. 29

4:44 p.m. | Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations projected to continue decreasing into October, latest modeling shows

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Colorado are projected to continue decreasing well into mid-October, but the course of the pandemic after that remains unknown and will be determined by the next variant of concern, according to the latest modeling report from the Colorado School of Public Health.

Hospitalizations for the disease, which stand at 184 as of Aug. 23, are projected to decrease to about 100 by mid-October, despite a potential increase in transmission as kids go back to school.

Approximately 1 in 162 people were infectious with SARS-CoV-2 as of Aug. 16, the modeling team wrote, down from their previous estimate of 1 in 108 in mid-May.

The modeling team said it is monitoring two emerging variants, both belonging to the omicron family: BA.4.6, which makes up 7.5% of all cases in the U.S. as of Aug. 27, and BA.2.75, which is 13% more transmissible than the already record-breaking BA.5, and which may have as much immune escape as BA.5 or more.

It's unclear whether either of these two sublineages will displace BA.5 in Colorado, the modelers wrote.

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday.

1,628,992 cases (+1,986)

67,863 hospitalized (+51)

64 counties (+0)

5,073,891 people tested (+3,449)

19,832,091 test encounters (+39,388)

13,156 deaths among cases (+5)

13,880 deaths due to COVID-19 (+4)

9,623 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 184 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 52 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.31%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,574,992 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,115,612 have been fully vaccinated.

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 status as we start the week

Colorado reported a total of 6,599 cases of the novel coronavirus for the week ending Aug. 26, down 365 from last week - a 5.24% decrease. The state's positivity rate went down by 0.52% from week.

