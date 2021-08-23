Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 19-April 25, 2021

More than 598,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 34,900 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Aug. 26

9:54 a.m. | Gov. Polis says FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is important step to in fight against virus, variants

Gov. Jared Polis issued the following statement Monday morning following the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

“I know that some people were waiting for full FDA approval to get vaccinated, and now that day is finally here and you can start the protection clock today.This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we know that the Delta variant has threatened our progress, our economy and way of life and the FDA approval of the vaccine is a step forward.”

7:40 a.m. | FDA grants full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued full approval to the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. "While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

The full approval for the vaccine, which will now be marketed under the name "Comirnaty," applies to people 16 and older. The vaccine is still available for kids aged 12 through 15 under emergency use authorization.

Top health officials in the U.S. hope that granting full approval to the Pfizer vaccine will alleviate the fears among those who remain hesitant about getting a shot.

