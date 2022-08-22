Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 22-Aug. 28, 2022

More than 1,622,542 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,640 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Aug. 22

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday.

1,622,542 cases (+2,135)

67,640 hospitalized (+31)

64 counties (+0)

5,065,213 people tested (+3,107)

19,739,734 test encounters (+36,307)

13,124 deaths among cases (+22)

13,848 deaths due to COVID-19 (+15)

9,619 outbreaks (+6)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 236 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.64%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,570,106 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,110,085 have been fully vaccinated.

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 status as we start the week

Colorado reported a total of 6,964 cases of the novel coronavirus for the week ending Aug. 19. The state positivity was 7.02%

