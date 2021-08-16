Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 16-Aug.22, 2021

More than 592,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 33,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE: List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, August 16

3:45 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for Friday. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

592,372 cases (+2,846)

33,773 hospitalized (+107)

64 counties (+0)

3,357,586 people tested (+12,718)

9,778,451 test encounters (+51,404)

7,041 deaths among cases (+9)

7,292 deaths due to COVID-19 (+8)

5,651 outbreaks (+4)

The latest hospital data showed 632 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 49 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.75%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,566,882 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,247,013 people have been fully vaccinated.

2:55 p.m. | Douglas County reopens Fairgrounds mass vaccination site

Douglas County reopened its mass vaccination site at the Fairgrounds in Castle Rock for anyone wishing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For people younger than 16 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must be present. Written parental consent is required for 16-17 year olds.

Times are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Aug. 9-Aug. 15, 2021.