Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 15-Aug. 21, 2022

More than 1,613,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Aug. 15

2:11 p.m. | CDPHE to update vaccine breakthrough data dashboard

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it will update it's vaccine breakthrough data dashboard today that will update definitions based on CDC guidance, add children ages five through 11 to vaccine breakthrough data, enhance the state’s demographic data, and shift to a hospitalization-based display to focus on measures of severe illness. State health officials say it is making these changes to increase the accuracy of vaccine breakthrough data in Colorado.

The updates to the vaccine breakthrough data dashboard include four changes. CDPHE will:

Exclude partially vaccinated cases to align with CDC best practices . Currently, people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but have not completed their entire recommended vaccine series, are included in the “unvaccinated” data. Because the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine begins to provide some early protection, including partially vaccinated people in the “unvaccinated” category causes the rate of illness among unvaccinated people to appear lower than it is.

. Currently, people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but have not completed their entire recommended vaccine series, are included in the “unvaccinated” data. Because the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine begins to provide some early protection, including partially vaccinated people in the “unvaccinated” category causes the rate of illness among unvaccinated people to appear lower than it is. Include children between the ages of five and 11 in future analysis. Children in this age group have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccines long enough to contribute to data on vaccine breakthrough.

Children in this age group have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccines long enough to contribute to data on vaccine breakthrough. Use the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) to update race and/or ethnicity data when it is otherwise unavailable. CDPHE routinely matches case data to CIIS data for the purpose of assessing breakthrough infection. Going forward, CDPHE will also use the race and ethnicity data present in CIIS when it is otherwise not available. This information will increase the proportion of cases with race and/or ethnicity data by approximately 30%, leading to more accurate vaccine breakthrough rates.

CDPHE routinely matches case data to CIIS data for the purpose of assessing breakthrough infection. Going forward, CDPHE will also use the race and ethnicity data present in CIIS when it is otherwise not available. This information will increase the proportion of cases with race and/or ethnicity data by approximately 30%, leading to more accurate vaccine breakthrough rates. Update the demographics section to display hospitalization data rather than case data. CDPHE is changing this metric to be in line with other illnesses as part of the state’s transition to the next phase of the public health response to COVID-19, focusing on measures of severe illness such as hospitalizations. These measures best capture the potential strain COVID-19 could place on Colorado’s health care system and align with CDPHE’s data on other illnesses.

