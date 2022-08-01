Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 1-Aug. 7, 2022

More than 1,599,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Aug. 1

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,599,497 cases (+3,255)

66,743 hospitalized (+55)

64 counties (+0)

5,038,296 people tested (+3,691)

19,430,337 test encounters (+43,752)

12,993 deaths among cases (+7)

13,385 deaths due to COVID-19 (-155)

9,512 outbreaks (+15)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 313 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 9 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 9.94%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,551,525 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,089,340 have been fully vaccinated.

