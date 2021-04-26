Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 26-April May 2, 2021

More than 502,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 27,300 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Monoday, Aprill 26

12:39 p.m. | Aurora ICE facility reports increase in positive COVID-19 cases due to detainees arriving from the border

Officials at the Aurora ICE facility say they've seen a "sharp increase" in positive cases of the novel coronavirus among new arrivals who have been transferred from border facilities. As of April 22, state data showed the Aurora ICE facility reported 187 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Officials say the on-site medical staff has been testing, identifying and isolating people who have tested positive for the new virus to mitigate the spread of infection, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

