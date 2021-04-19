Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 19-April 25, 2021

More than 491,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 26,800 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, April 19

4:20 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers, as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses:

491,066 cases (+777)

26,854 hospitalized (+18)

64 counties (+0)

2,841,071 people tested (+3,648)

7,498,656 test encounters (+12,558)

6,201 deaths among cases (+2)

6,344 deaths due to COVID-19 (+14)

4,629 outbreaks (+9)

The latest hospital data showed 568 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 16 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 5.75%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 2,366,344 people in Colorado have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 1,489,481 had been fully immunized.

