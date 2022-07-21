Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations down slightly for first time in a month

DENVER — Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations this week dropped marginally for the first time in a month, but it’s too early to say if the state’s situation is improving.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 304 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide as of Tuesday afternoon, down from 324 a week earlier.

But that number has bounced between 300 and 325 since mid-June, so it’s not clear if that’s a meaningful difference, said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.

Cases were down slightly, with 12,440 reported in the week ending Sunday — 557 fewer than the previous week. The percentage of tests coming back positive was also lower, though at 11.2%, it’s still high enough to suggest significant numbers of cases aren’t being found.

