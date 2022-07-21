Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations down slightly for first time in a month

Some encouraging signs, but it’s not year clear if it will become a downward trend
COVID-19 hospital
Jae C. Hong/AP
A COVID-19 sits up on his bed during an exercise session with physical therapist Daniel Lumbera, right, at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The U.S. registered more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than ever before — nearly 3,900 — on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COVID-19 hospital
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 17:17:32-04

DENVER — Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations this week dropped marginally for the first time in a month, but it’s too early to say if the state’s situation is improving.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 304 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide as of Tuesday afternoon, down from 324 a week earlier.

But that number has bounced between 300 and 325 since mid-June, so it’s not clear if that’s a meaningful difference, said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.

Cases were down slightly, with 12,440 reported in the week ending Sunday — 557 fewer than the previous week. The percentage of tests coming back positive was also lower, though at 11.2%, it’s still high enough to suggest significant numbers of cases aren’t being found.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus_1280x720_new.jpg

Coronavirus | Denver7

11:45 AM, Feb 27, 2020