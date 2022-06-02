Watch
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 38% as new cases keep rising

Nearly 12% of COVID-19 tests now coming back positive, according to state data
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 17:10:54-04

Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped 38% this week, and a rise in positive tests showed last week’s slowdown in confirmed new cases was a just blip.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 225 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Tuesday, up from 163 a week earlier. The average number of people admitted with the virus doubled in that time, to 108 each day in the week ending Tuesday.

That’s a significant increase compared to mid-April, when 77 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19. It could be far worse, though: projections released in mid-May suggested 500 people could be hospitalized with the virus by the start of June.

And it’s much lower than the peak of the omicron wave in mid-January, when 1,676 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Colorado.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

