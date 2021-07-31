Colorado officials say COVID-19 testing has increased for the first time in months

DENVER — The number of people who visited COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado had dropped off since the beginning of the pandemic, but now that's changed. Officials say testing has increased for the first time in months.

"On Thursday, we saw about 2,000 tests being administered throughout our 18 Denver Metro sites," said Vania Guerrero, the Regional Manager at COVIDCheck Colorado.

Guerrero helps runs the organization's 18 sites across metro Denver. She said for the first time since May, there has been an uptick in the number of people stopping by to get a PCR or saliva test.

"It is kind of scary. But it's also kind of enlightening knowing that people still have these resources. They're still able to come in to us, and they're actually using our testing sites to prevent or stay quarantined, and for their safety of themselves and their family," she said.

The increase in testing is something Guerrero said she expects to continue.

"We are expecting for the numbers to rise, especially with the new delta variant out. We are expecting our volumes to increase, but we're prepared. We're ready for for the upcoming volumes," said Guerrero.

With traveling also seeing an increase, people like Kevin Ribierodealmeida are appreciative and taking advantage of the accessibility that comes along with the testing sites.

"I have a flight to go back to the UK, so I have to make sure that I book my PCR test three days in advance so I'm safe to fly," he said.

COVIDCheck Colorado is still offering free testing for anyone who needs it. Sites offer a PCR test, as well as a saliva option.

