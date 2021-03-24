Colorado launches another mass vaccine site at The Ranch in Larimer County

DENVER – The state launched its anticipated mass vaccination site at The Ranch Events Complex in Larimer County Wednesday – the fifth of six sites currently planned across the state.

The site at The Ranch is being run by the state in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. People can register for the vaccine by going through a screening process on the Larimer County Health website.

The state launched similar mass vaccine sites at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City and at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on Monday. Sites at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and at the Grand Junction Convention Center in Mesa County were stood up last week.

Polis said earlier this week the sites were chosen because they are easily accessible and centrally located. The state is expected to open the sixth planned mass vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver in the coming weeks, the state said Wednesday.

“I was glad to join the opening of our northern Colorado community vaccination site. The state is proud to partner with FEMA at the Ranch Events Complex to get more shots into arms and work to end the pandemic in Colorado,” Polis said in a statement Wednesday. “Sites like this one will play an integral role in distributing this lifesaving vaccine to all Coloradans who want one.

The state moved into vaccine Phase 1B.4 last Friday, which includes all people age 50 and up, frontline workers and people with at least one high-risk condition.

“Colorado has done great work on the state’s vaccination effort and FEMA is pleased to support Larimer County with its efforts at The Ranch,” said Acting FEMA Regional Administrator Nancy Dragani.

