Colorado holding 'evening of remembrance' Friday to mark one year since first COVID case

DENVER – Colorado will mark the anniversary of its first confirmed COVID-19 case with an “evening of remembrance” Friday and a ceremony at the state Capitol.

The state says the event will be held to honor the nearly 6,000 Coloradans who have died of COVID-19 since last March. At 4:30 p.m., a World War II-era airplane will perform a flyover over Denver to kick off the ceremony.

At 6 p.m., buildings across the state are being asked to turn their lights to magenta, a color which represents compassion and kindness. Some police and fire departments might turn on their lights for a minute-long remembrance as well, the governor’s office said.

Cities and counties across the state will be participating in the event, as will be the Broncos and Rockies.

At 6:30 p.m., the remembrance ceremony is scheduled to begin, which will feature music, prayers, a song, and a speech from Gov. Jared Polis. Denver7 plans to carry that event live on air, on our website and social media channels, and on all of our streaming platforms.

