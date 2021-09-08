Watch
Colorado county COVID vaccine workers harassed over holiday

Craig Ruttle/AP
Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in the Brooklyn borough of New York Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic, serving 30 people getting vaccines Sunday, will expand to a twenty-four hour, seven days a week operation starting Monday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 14:41:54-04

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after staff were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reported.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

