Colorado businesses struggle to stay adequately staffed as omicron surges

Overwhelmed by omicron, Denver restaurants are being forced to temporarily close their doors when they don’t have enough healthy workers to function.

Transit officials struggle to keep buses on the road when drivers call in sick.

Pharmacies have cut back the hours they’re open due to understaffing.

Frontline workers whose jobs have required them to be public-facing through the pandemic are being hit hard as COVID-19’s omicron variant tore through Colorado over the past month. Workplaces already struggling with staffing as employees left over pandemic-induced burnout now are seeing more workers contracting the virus, local business owners and experts said.

And it’s not just hospitals and schools struggling to stay staffed amid omicron; more and more parts of everyday life are being impacted by the virus’s winter surge.

