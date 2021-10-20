Celebrating Halloween during the pandemic? Here’s the latest guidance from the CDPHE

DENVER – Halloween is just around the corner and if you’re planning to celebrate with the kiddos this year, you might have questions as to how to do so safely as Colorado continues to see an increase in hospitalizations and a high rate of cases of the novel coronavirus.

The latest guidance from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends the following:

People who are eligible to receive one of the three currently available COVID-19 vaccines are recommended to get it as intergenerational festivities start happening in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 vaccine is free, readily available and requires no proof of insurance or identification.

If you’re going trick-or-treating outside, health officials recommend doing so in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties. If you’re putting on a scary mask, make sure you’re wearing a suitable face mask underneath, as costume masks are not a substitute to protect against COVID-19.

Those who are sick or have cold-like and/or COVID-19 symptoms, including fever or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, headaches, sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or have difficult breathing should NOT host or attend gatherings, health officials said.

People with COVID-19-like symptoms or those who have close contact with someone who may potentially have COVID-19 should get tested immediately, according to the CDC.

If you’re traveling somewhere, the CDC recommends you visit their travel page to help you make the best decision when it comes to planning for travel.

Currently, hospitalizations for confirmed cases of COVID-19 are the highest they’ve been so far this year, with 1,042 patients admitted as of Tuesday.