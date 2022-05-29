CDC: Boulder and Jackson counties showing high rates of COVID transmission

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder and Jackson counties in Colorado have been designated as having high rates of COVID-19 transmission by the Centers for Disease Control.

Heading into the holiday weekend, some health experts are warning that increased travel could cause cases to spike further, as they continue to rise across the country.

The CDC recommends communities with high rates of the virus wear masks indoors as well as on public transportation. It also recommends everyone who is able to get vaccinated and boosted, and be tested for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms.

This update from the public health agency comes as crowds flock to Boulder for both the Boulder Creek Festival and the BOLDERBoulder 10k race over Memorial Day weekend. While a few chose to mask up even during their outdoor activities Saturday, the vast majority did not.

“I feel like we’ve been cooped up for a really long time,” said Rachel Klopper, who was visiting Boulder from Denver. “I mean, obviously you still need to be safe—be vaccinated, wear masks indoors. But, being outdoors now in the open air, and being able to interact with other people without being terrified and being able to see summer—it’s really lovely.”

CDC data shows the current case rate in Boulder county is nearly 319 per 100,000 people; but, even with cases trending in the wrong direction across the country, we are still far below reported levels seen in the winter during the omicron surge.