The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

For more information and the latest updates on COVID-19 from health officials, go to the websites for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or World Health Organization. Johns Hopkins University is also tracking COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries at this website.

For the latest updates in Colorado, click here for the state's COVID-19 site.