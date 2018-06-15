Stranger pays off couple's toll bill after story airs on Denver7

Editor's note: Contact7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact7 stories here.
FREDERICK, Colo. -- The couple from Frederick with the $1,600 toll bill will no longer have to worry about paying it, thanks to Contact7 and a generous Denver7 viewer.
Harold and Cynthia Vale drove the Northwest Parkway to get to doctors appointments for months without getting a bill. When it did come, it was more than $200. The couple, both sick and on Social Security, couldn’t pay.
“Finally they turned it into a collections agency, and the bill was $1,667,” Harold told Denver7.