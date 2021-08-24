Workers say Denver contractor is withholding their pay

DENVER -- Three day laborers say they put in the work but they're still waiting on their paychecks. They reached out to Contact Denver7 after the contractor they were working for cut off communication, leaving them wondering if they would ever get paid.

"I would have to be like, 'Hey, are you going to pay me? Are you going to pay me? What’s going on?' It was like a hassle for him to do it," said Jeremy Deibert, one of the workers.

Deibert was working at Buckhorn Builders for a man named Randy Ries. He said some of the paychecks were inconsistent. For example, he said he was supposed to get paid on a Friday, but a few days would pass before he saw any money.

Deibert said he was supposed to get paid on Aug. 2. At first he thought the check would be late, but he's still waiting.

"You’re there working. It’s 95 degrees out. You get home and you’re tired. That’s his responsibility as a business owner to pay you. You can’t have a business without your employees," said Deibert.

Kerry Jones Jr. tells a similar story. He was working with Deibert and said he is still waiting on a check. He said he was also supposed to get paid on Aug. 2.

"For us to work and do what we did, he should expect to pay us, and that’s not fair to us," said Jones Jr.

Contact Denver7 reached out to Ries who said Deibert damaged a work pickup truck so he withheld his pay. He went on to say other employees have not received their paychecks because he was not in a position to pay them at that date. He promised he would pay the other employees, including Jones Jr., by the end of the month.

"I’m like, well I worked for my money, why do I have to wait? Why do we have to wait have to get paid?" said Jones Jr.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.