CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Some tenants at a Centennial apartment complex say their new four-legged neighbors are wreaking havoc.

Contact Denver7 received complaints from residents at the Stratford Station Apartments about rats have become increasingly present on the property.

"They're pretty large," resident Sophia Herrera said. "There was one night, my sister came home from work, and she couldn't get out of her car because they were crawling around all outside the vehicle."

Herrera shared multiple videos with Contact Denver7 showing rats scurrying around the apartment complex parking lot. She says she's not alone in her concern.

"Other residents complain that the rats have got into their cars and destroyed wiring and [caused] thousands of dollars in damage to their vehicles," Herrera said.

Contact Denver7 obtained an email distributed to residents in late June. In it, property management wrote they were trying to resolve the issue.

This week, Denver7 reached out to the property management company, Greystar, for additional information. The below statement was provided:

"We are taking a number of steps to resolve the situation. The rodents are currently living in dens underneath bushes that are not on our property. We have been in contact with the City of Centennial for their help to expedite our neighbor’s attention to the issue. In addition, we have increased our pest control contractor on the property to several days a week. We are also working with the management companies for the retail and multi-family establishments that surround the community. ”

Herrera says she's happy the rodents are getting run out, but the problem has already sent her packing, too.

"I mean, I don’t consider renewing my lease at all at this point because I don’t want this to ever be an issue again," she said.

