Tenants with compromised health in Fort Collins apartment may be forced to move out

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Some tenants at a Fort Collins apartment complex with compromised health may be forced to move out of their units amid a coronavirus surge in Colorado, according to a letter sent to them by management.

"I'm really stressed out because of this," said Elva Ramos, a Taft Hills Apartments tenant.

Ramos, a 64-year-old transient ischemic attack patient, has ministrokes often. On Wednesday afternoon, she was on her way to South Dakota for a vacation a much-needed getaway, especially considering the conditions she's living in.

"There's bugs that go in there. I have mice. I have roaches. I have screens that need fixing. It's a mess," Ramos said.

A long road trip to South Dakota with her caretaker Susanne Carter, a registered nurse, was a necessity, according to Carter. She said Ramos' apartment has multiple issues.

"The apartment next to [Ramos] has actual visible mold," Carter said. "You can smell it, and that affects our breathing."

But that may be the least of Ramos' problems for now. A letter sent to her and other tenants from management on Nov. 9 indicates that a major water repair is needed, requiring several tenants to move out by Nov. 30.

The letter reads, in part, "Based on the nature of the problem and the onset of winter, we are advised that it will be necessary to do this work as soon as possible. The owners are willing to work with residents, but the nature of the work will likely require that units are not occupied while work is being carried on. Because of the serious nature of this problem and the impacts that necessary repairs the owners are required to terminate leases effective as of November 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m."

The statement also says, "we appreciate you as tenants and we recognize that this step poses a substantial inconvenience to residents, and we truly apologize for that inconvenience but know of no other step to take but to terminate leases to resolve the issues which have arisen."

That "inconvenience" is magnified for Ramos, who is afraid moving may be a risk amid a COVID-19 surge across the state, considering she is health compromised and is on a fixed-income with less than two weeks to find a place that she can afford.

"I'm scared," Ramos said.

Mark, an on-site manager who did not want to provide a last name, told Denver7 they are working with a plumbing company to see if there is anyway to do the repairs without asking tenants to move out. With just two weeks left before Nov. 30, repairs without asking tenants to vacate have not been confirmed.

Denver7 also reached out to one of the apartment's owners, but has yet to hear back.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.