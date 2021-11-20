Stolen moving truck recovered but Loveland woman says she can't get her belongings back

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.

DENVER — Erin Joseph is a Colorado native. She was looking forward to moving back home, but two months later, she is still waiting on some of her belongings.

"I’m hoping it's the sentimental stuff that they didn’t want, that’s what I’m hoping for," said Joseph.

She hired Room 2 Room Moving and Storage for the job. Joseph says the truck arrived in Colorado and was left outside the company's office overnight. Her car was also attached to the moving truck.

She says the truck was supposed to be unloaded on September 11, but it never showed up. Instead, she received a phone call that made her heart sink.

"He said, 'We went to go pick it up and it’s gone,'" said Joseph. "'The truck is gone and your car is gone.'"

Joseph says the truck was recovered in Castle Rock two days later with some of her belongings inside, but she is still trying to get those items back. She has run into several complications with the stolen truck because she found out Room 2 Room rented the vehicle from Penske.

"Room 2 Room said they would contact their insurance and get with me. Come to find out, their insurance doesn’t cover cargo. I don’t understand how a moving company doesn’t have cargo insurance, and the fact that they were driving a Penske truck and not one of their own trucks, so they were not covered. Well that wasn’t in my contract," said Joseph.

Contact Denver7 has made multiple attempts to reach Room 2 Room Moving and Storage. A reporter spoke with the owner on the phone. He said he would be available to answer questions later in the day but has yet to respond.

In the meantime, Contact Denver7 was able to reach a representative from Penske, who is working to do what he can to ensure Joseph can retrieve her belongings.

A spokesperson with Penske released the following statement:

Penske Truck Rental does not yet have the legal permission from Room 2 Room to release the belongings. The moving company needs to first inspect and inventory what is in the truck before any next steps are taken with the release. We realize this is an inconvenience and we apologize for the delay. However, this is a legal requirement we cannot get around. Once Penske has permission to release the belongings we will do so.

Joseph has been waiting more than two months to be able to see what was left inside that stolen truck. She says she doesn't understand why it's taking so long.

"I want what’s mine, and I want people to do their job. That’s all I’m asking. I’m not asking for much more than that," she said.

Joseph's vehicle was also recovered at a later date. She was thankful to find some precious keepsakes inside, like her late father's dog tags.