Southeast Denver residents complain about RVs parked in neighborhood

DENVER — Residents in southeast Denver are concerned about several RVs that are parked on a busy street, in some cases forcing pedestrians into traffic.

"One of the RVs has a sleeper section that’s extended out even further into traffic, and over there there’s not a sidewalk," said Russell Welch, who lives nearby.

He said his kids are forced to walk in the street and around the RVs to get to the bus stop and the local park. He's worried someone could get hurt.

"It’s a highly trafficked area and we have these big trailers and RVs that don’t have license plates or anything that are blocking, obstructing traffic. It’s just dangerous," Welch said.

According to a City of Denver ordinance, an RVs that is more than 22 feet in length cannot be parked on the street for more than 24 hours. Welch said he has filed numerous complaints. He reached out to 311, his city council representative and the Denver Police Department.

Contact Denver7 reached out to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to see if the city was aware of the issue. A spokesperson promised to look into it and said the city will send a street outreach team to make contact with the people living in the vehicles.

"It’s a public safety issue," Welch said. "At some point, what are we to do? Do we wait until there’s an injury?"

