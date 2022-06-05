Residents complain of flooding issues, lack of help at Northglenn apartment complex

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Several residents at Keystone Apartments say they've had to live for months with water coming up through a drain, flooding their homes and damaging their belongings on multiple occasions.

"It comes up, starts making its way over here and then just ricochets through the apartment," resident Bryce Mizrahy said Sunday.

The problem, he says, started just a few months after moving to the complex nearly a year ago. He believes it's happened six or seven times.

"They said they don't know what the issue is, but it could be faulty plumbing or piping from the previous people before. This is an older building, but they really don't know," he said.

While maintenance crews have come by each time to help remove the water and try to find a solution, Mizrahy says property management hasn't been too helpful.

"I haven't gotten an email other than saying sorry. [What] about, 'What can we do to help, if we can relocate you?' Anything would be good at this point," he said.

It's a complaint his next-door neighbor Max Oldham shares. He moved into the complex about three months ago, and his apartment has already flooded three times.

"It seeps through my wall into the bedroom, and it'll actually go into the walk-in closet as well," he said. "They have since replaced the carpet three times ... because each time the padding does get soaked."

Oldham says responses from managers have been few and far in between. He's now in the process of transferring to another apartment.

"It is a little bit nerve-wracking to kind of talk about it, but I think people have the right to know. I think people deserve to know," he said.

Mizrahy is planning to move out within the next week. He wants to warn others as no one told him the apartment had flooding problems.

"Look again. Even if [another option] is a little bit more expensive, this is not worth it at all," he said.

Denver7 reached out to Mission Rock Residential, the group that manages the apartment complex. Its offices were closed Sunday, and no one responded had responded to an email inquiry.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.