Residents at Mint Urban Infinity Apartments go more than a week without hot water

DENVER — Residents at Mint Urban Infinity Apartments are growing impatient after going eight days and counting without hot water.

Sara Pera received an email on July 7 from the property management company informing her the hot water was shut off due to an emergency repair. The email stated the hot water would be back on by 9 p.m., but residents of building nine have been waiting ever since.

“It’s horrible, I never thought in a million years that we would have to go through this in this apartment,” Pera said.

She says she’s been relying on family members that live nearby for a hot shower and has been forced to boil water and mix it with cold water just to bathe her 9-month-old baby.

“You don’t want to be paying $1,000 a month to have no hot water,” Pera said.

The absence of hot water has interrupted everything from basic cleaning to personal hygiene.

Kristin Jones also lives in building nine. She’s been showering at a local gym and taking her children to a family member's home 15 minutes away to shower.

“I have talked to 311 and filed reports, and then I have been trying to get a hold of Xcel Energy,” Jones said.

She began sharing her day-to-day experience without hot water on TikTok.

“It’s been quite frustrating, to say the least,” Jones said.

Denver 7 reached out to Cardinal Group Management to ask when residents would have hot water again, and they released a statement apologizing for the inconvenience and added, “Our on-site team has been working to safely restore gas service to the building.” They failed to provide information on when the hot water will be restored.

Pera says the property company has offered residents impacted a $150 discount off rent, but she says it’s not enough to make up for the ongoing inconvenience so many neighbors have been forced to figure out.

It's not the first Denver7 has heard from concerned residents at the apartment complex. During the June heatwave, a majority of the residents spent nearly a month without air conditioning.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.