Parker apartment complex units flooded after weekend storm

PARKER, Colo. — Geoffrey Martin took video outside his home at the Trailside Apartments in Parker showing the oncoming storm. He never anticipated it would be so powerful and leave behind all the damage it did.

"It flooded our apartment completely, like just flooded it bad. Our dressers are ruined, TV stand is ruined, couches are ruined, the rugs are ruined," said Martin.

Martin says other units were also damaged. In their situation, water was coming in through their walls.

"You had people say that it was coming in through their windows, but for us, it was coming in through the wall, through the physical wall in the bottom. It wasn’t coming in through our window," said Martin.

Now, with a 2-year-old son and a baby due within months, he’s worried about continuing to live in the apartment.

"I feel like it is going to take this place longer to get fixed up than she is going to be pregnant, so by that point we don’t want to bring a newborn into this apartment," said Martin.

Management quickly provided the Martin family with fans and will help extract the water, but Martin says supervisor’s told him that the complex only has insurance for structural damage.

Since Martin says the water was coming in from the walls, he believes this flood constitutes as structural damage.

"You literally step on the carpets and the water still comes up. It is bad and will splash," said Martin.

Denver7 reached out to the complex for a response but staff said management wouldn’t return to the office until Monday.

The martin family has already filed a claim to get their personal belongings covered but their future living situation remains in the air.

"I wish they would take a little bit better action here to get things done correctly," said Martin.

