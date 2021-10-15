Northfield newlyweds' wedding video in limbo after photography company closes

NORTHFIELD, Colo. — A Northfield couple says their wedding memories are being held in limbo.

The company they hired to capture video filed for bankruptcy months after their special day. As Collin and Annelise Tabor sat at their kitchen table looking at pictures, they say a big piece of their memorable day is missing.

"Yeah, we have the pictures, but we both are banking on that video. It was such a special thing for us," Collin Tabor said.

The Tabors hired a videographer subcontracted through Glasser Images, a photography company based in North Dakota.

"I did research on them and they have been around for like 15 years. They seem pretty stable and reputable," Annelise Tabor.

Their picture perfect day went according to plan.

"The day of the wedding, everything was great. We had our photographers. Our videographer was there," Annelise Tabor said.

In July, the couple received their wedding photos. What didn't come was the wedding video that cost $1,800.

"At that point, we were getting worried," Annelise Tabor said.

They finally received a call on Oct. 8 from the videographer who shot their wedding.

"He just let us know, 'I’m so sorry, but I just got let go from Glasser Images. They closed their doors, and nobody is getting a refund,'" Annelise Tabor said.

The videographer told the couple he still had the raw footage but he wouldn't be able to give it to them out of fear of a potential lawsuit.

"He’s like, 'I would like to give it to you, but I don’t know legally if I can since I don’t have ownership of it. It belongs to Glasser,'" Annelise said.

Unable to reach the company, the Tabors now find themselves wondering what to do next.

"That’s the hard part. We get we are out $1,800, and that’s unfortunate, but it’s mostly the memories. We just really thought the video would capture that whole day," Annelise Tabor said.

This couple is one of hundreds in a similar situation. The attorney generals in North and South Dakota have filed a class action lawsuit against the defunct company, claiming there have been more than 450 complaints in North Dakota alone.

We reached out to Glasser Images’ lawyer, Tim O’Keefe, for comment but never heard back. The Associated Press reports, O’Keefe says the photos and videos are being secured and "kept safely" on hard drives, but it's a "logistical challenge" to get them to customers. He said it could take weeks and declined to comment on potential refunds.

The Tabors hope to hear from a company representative soon before taking legal action.

"I’m on the video, my family's on the video, I paid for the video," Annelise Tabor said. "So, regardless if it’s edited or not, I feel like it belongs to us."

A spokesperson for Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser says they cannot comment on or confirm investigations or complaints from customers in our state.

