Murder victim's family writes book to keep her memory alive

DENVER — It's been nine years since Annie Meyer was murdered, but for her family, it still feels fresh.

"Do I still cry? Sure," said Mark Meyer, Annie's older brother. "I though they will never know the story if somebody doesn't write it."

In 2013, Annie Meyer, a quiet bank worker, mysteriously went missing from her Wheat Ridge home. For five months, Denver7 followed Mark as he and Annie's friends kept her case alive.

"We thought we knew for sure who did it the entire time. However, we had no proof," Mark said.

Finally, the tragic break came when Annie's remains were found in the Park County woods. Her roommate and former girlfriend eventually confessed to hitting her in the head with a walking stick and leaving her to die. The painful ordeal ended in a plea agreement — second-degree murder and 20 years in prison.

Over the last nine years, Mark has been written a book, just for family and friends, to keep Annie's story live.

"My mom is still alive. She is 95," he said. "But the new people in our family, which we have four, did not know what we went through or why Annie was so important to us."

The pages are filled with behind-the-scene stories of friends and family confronting the suspect, questioning if they should have fought for a first-degree murder trial and promising now to fight early parole in Annie's memory.

Through a cross-crountry trip, Mark is going back in time, visiting Annie's bench, her tree, her grave and the people he feels made a difference in her case, including a journalist who never forgot her story or her family.

According to Mark, Annie's killer could be eligible for parole as early as 2026, and the family plans to be at every hearing.

"Our goal was really just to make sure she [the convicted murderer] stays in jail," he said. "We'll keep fighting for justice."

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.