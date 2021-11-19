More complaints pile up about RVs parked on Denver streets

DENVER — Residents reached out to Contact Denver7 to complain about RVs parked on a busy street, then more complaints started coming in.

Last month, residents voiced their concerns about several RVs that were parked at South Oneida Way and Evans Avenue in southeast Denver. One RV is still parked on that street.

Viewers have since reached out to Contact Denver7 to say this is not an isolated issue. They say they've contacted the city about RVs that have been parked on various city streets for weeks, even months.

"It’s difficult to get in and out of the parking lots in this area.They create blind spots, so if you’re turning in and out of parking lots, you can’t see anything coming, so you just kind of take a chance and drive out into the street," Qwativia Thomas said.

According to a City of Denver ordinance, an RV that is more than 22 feet in length cannot be parked on the street for more than 24 hours. City officials say residents can call 311 to report any problems.

A spokesperson with Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said an outreach team made contact with a person who was living in a camper near South Oneida Way and Evans Avenue. She said the person was a veteran and the VA determined the individual is eligible for a HUD Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher.

"We’re in the middle of a long-term housing crisis, which is being exasperated by a pandemic," said Benjamin Dunning with Denver Homeless Outloud. "Sleeping in an RV is a lot better than sleeping in a tent."

