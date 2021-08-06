Grandmother says she is out $14,000 after paying company to break timeshare contract

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Debi Ramert never envisioned a boring retirement; she loves to travel, especially with her grandchildren.

Ramert already had a membership with a vacation club when she decided to buy more points — but it was a decision that she soon regretted. She's a widow and wanted to use the money to help her son.

"I thought I was doing the right thing by getting out of it," said Ramert. "I really thought I was on the right track but it didn’t happen."

Ramert says she hired a company called Timeshare Termination Team after seeing a commercial on TV. She liked that the company had a local office and checked out their rating on the Better Business Bureau.

She signed a contract with the Timeshare Termination Team in June 2019 and says she paid more than $14,000 over two years. Ramert explained the sales pitch and the promise of a guarantee if they company failed to get her out of the timeshare.

"Signed a two-year contract that ended this June. Well, under the terms of my contract if they don’t resolve my issue I can get a refund," said Ramert.

As her contract was coming to an end, Ramert went looking for answers. She wanted to know if she would be able to get out of the timeshare or if she would be entitled to a refund from the Timeshare Termination Team.

"I came here and knocked on the door and it was empty. I thought, well that doesn’t look like they’re in business," said Ramert.

Signs are still on the door of the Greenwood Village office where the company was operating but the space is completely empty.

"Where did they go? Where’s our money? How can they get away with this?" said Ramert.

Ramert doesn't appear to be the only person left wondering what happened to her money. Reviews on Google and the Better Business Bureau show similar complaints.

“It’s sad because I’m not alone. There’s lots of others out there and I don’t know what more we can do," said Ramert.

Contact Denver7 has left messages with the Timeshare Termination Team. The investigative team also reached out to the Colorado Attorney General's Office but a spokesperon could not confirm the existence of or comment on investigations or complaints.

Viewers are encouraged to file reports at StopFraudColorado.gov if they believe they have been a target of a scam.

Editor's Note: Timeshare Termination Team has previously had segments appear on Mile High Living, an independently-produced lifestyle show that airs on Denver7.