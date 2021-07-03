Family concerned about flooding near their Highlands Ranch apartment

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- The week's heavy rainfall left a Highlands Ranch family concerned that one of their past problems would resurface.

Ryan Trimble and his family live in Camden Highlands Ridge apartment complex in Highlands Ranch. Last Friday, June 25, Trimble rushed home from work after rainfall started to flood the area outside their unit.

"I did have to come home and I did have lost wages because I had to come out here [to the unit]," said Trimble.

When he got home, he used to a shovel to scoop out the water that was starting to pool in the low-lying areas. He said shoveling seemed like the only alternative to keep their unit from flooding.

Courtesy: Sarah Trimble Ryan Trimble shoveling water.

"If a storm does happen to roll in you just don't really know if it's going to be an issue or not," he said.

In 2019, the family's apartment was damaged by heavy rainfall and Trimble and his family had to stay with friends for nearly two weeks.

Courtesy: Ryan Trimble Drywall removed from the family's home during 2019 flooding.

Trimble said while property management, Camden Living, paid for the apartment's repairs at the time, his family was left inconvenienced.

"We just had to find friends to squat with for a while," he said.

Sarah Trimble said the experience has left their daughter, Sofia, scared to lose belongings.

"[Last time] a bunch of my stuff got ruined," the 8-year-old girl said.

After this most recent circumstance, Trimble asked property management to compensate him for lost wages but was told concession wouldn't be given.

Trimble said he received a response from Camden Living about the matter. That response said pumps are cleaned out regularly near the home, and that a new drain pain had been installed to assist with drainage.

Trimble doesn't believe the mitigation measures are sufficient.

"I think Friday we got pretty good proof that that drain is inadequate for the drainage," he said.

Denver7 reached out to Camden Living about the matter but could not get a response due to the holiday. We will update this story when we hear back.