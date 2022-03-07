Trailer with belongings stolen from family days after moving to Colorado

DENVER — A new family to Colorado didn’t get the welcome they were hoping for after a trailer with nearly all of their belongings was stolen off the street in Denver in broad daylight Saturday.

Seth and Johanne Agemy, along with their two-year-old son Jackson, just moved to Colorado from Montana on Monday. Between their clothing, toys, possessions, aviation mechanic tools for his work, and the trailer itself, Seth estimated around $40,000 was lost.

“As for how that’s going to affect my job, only time will tell,” Seth Agemy said. “I know we were hoping at some point to buy a house here. And so now that money is going to have to go to either get me new tools so I can do my job."

"—or appliances to cook in the kitchen,” wife Johanne Agemy added, laughing.

The Agemys are now working with Denver Police, and they are hoping the community can come forward with tips to lead to their trail or the items inside.

“If anyone sees the trailer, if anyone saw it yesterday when it was taken, or has any video of it or anything that can help the police figure out where the trailer is,” Seth Agemy said. “That’s mainly what we’ve been doing just trying to get the word out there as much as we can.”

While there were plenty of treasured items in the trailer that cannot be replaced—like items from their wedding, and their son Jackson’s first clothes and toys—the Agemys are now in the process of rebuilding their new lives from the ground up. They said they are ready to forgive the person or people who took their trailer and still feel good about their move to Colorado.

“Bad things happen to good people,” Johanne Agemy said. “But we are choosing to see the good in this, whatever that may be. But like we’re meant to be here in Colorado, so we’re not going to let that keep us away.”

