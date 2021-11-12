'It's a dream come true': Afghan interpreter receives generous gift from Denver7 Gives

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A month ago, an Afghan interpreter and his family arrived in Broomfield to begin a new life. Now, generous Denver7 viewers have stepped in to help.

"We are so thankful," said Ahmad Siddiqi moments after he was handed a check on behalf of Denver7 Gives.

A total of $11,000 was raised, and the money will be used to help the Siddiqi family secure permanent housing.

Army veteran Scott Henkel and his wife, Heidi Henkel, a Broomfield city councilwoman, worked extensively over the summer to help Ahmad Siddiqi and his family flee Afghanistan.

Scott Henkel and Ahmad Siddiqi worked together overseas from 2006 to 2007.

In October, the interpreter, his wife and their four children arrived at Denver International Airport.

Since then, Heidi Henkel has been working to help secure permanent housing for the family while also helping Ahmad Siddiqi apply for jobs.

"Eventually, we want to see them in a house that they can own, and we want to just see them thriving in the community that has loved them so much," the councilwoman said.

"As a father, it's every father's dream to give their kids what they want, and my kids deserve to have a safe life, have a secure environment to play and grow up," Ahmad Siddiqi said. "Back in the regime we have in Kabul, they are taking people's dreams, especially the dreams of children, which I didn't want to see as a father. [Being here] it's a dream come true."

