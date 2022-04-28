Helping Marshall Fire victims: Denver7 Gives, Amazon partner to help A Precious Child to donate goods

DENVER – It’s been nearly four months since the most destructive fire in Colorado history swept through homes and businesses in Boulder County, destroying more than 1,000 homes and forcing hundreds of families to start from scratch.

Through the community’s help, hundreds of families have received much needed help, but the need remains for many more who are still trying to get back on their feet.

Which is why this Thursday Denver7 Gives, in partnership with Amazon, is donating $40,000 worth of goods to A Precious Child, a nonprofit organization that helps children and their families facing difficult challenges.

Throughout the day, the Denver7 Team will be helping A Precious Child restock their warehouse located at 7051 W. 118th Ave. in Broomfield, so that Marshall Fire families can get much needed essential items during pick-up hours on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nicole Brady and Brian Sanders will be there following Denver7 News at 8 a.m. and will bring you updates through the 11 a.m., including interviews with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and other local mayors.

Denver7’s Anne Trujillo and Shannon Ogden, along with reporter Russell Haythorn, will help unbox and inventory items Thursday evening and present a special donation to A Precious Child.

Follow along as the community comes together to help our Boulder County neighbors.

Updates will be posted here, so make sure to come back to this page for the latest.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community. Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌