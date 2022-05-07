Help single mother in Marshall Fire move into temporary housing

SUPERIOR, Color. – The challenges Marshall Fire victims are facing in Boulder County are far from over, four months after the fire devastated the community.

Denver7 spoke with a single mother from Superior who lost her home of 12 years and had been struggling to find temporary housing while figuring out her rebuilding plans.

“This was mine and my children's home. And I am just lucky to be alive,” said Kristiana DeRolf.

DeRolf found comfort in the few things that did survive, like a patch of flowers and a statue that used to stand in front of her home.

“When I purchased the house, I purchased the statue it was at my front steps. The statue is called the ‘Circle of Friends,'” said DeRolf. “It was a hard touching message to me. It's going take a circle of friends and a community to survive this and to rebuild and to return.”

The devastating fire brought her a new friend, Michelle Lee, who heard the family’s story and has stepped up to help.

“I’m very fortunate for my friend Michelle. She has become our family advocate to provide us with resources and saying, 'hey, this is happening here today,'” said DeRolf.

Finding a place to live was one of the most difficult challenges, but she found a place where she’ll move in with two of her sons and pets in July. But they are still facing hardships.

“The disadvantage is that insurance, some of them are not covering the funds and we have to come up with this substantial amount of money to have that place,” added DeRolf.

If you'd like to help the family, you can click here, or on the link below and select "Help Single Mother Recover from Marshall Fire."

Click here to go directly to the secure Denver7 Gives form. Then in the drop-down menu, select "Help Single Mother Recover from Marshall Fire."

DeRolf plans to rebuild in Superior but says she doesn’t want Marshall Fire victims to be forgotten.

“It will take the whole community to rebuild. It will take the state of Colorado to rebuild. That's what we hoping for,” she added.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌