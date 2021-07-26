Watch
Forced to close business, Navy veteran hopes to reinvent model to help food deserts in Colorado

Ralph Ford has been helping feed people at a fair price in food desserts for nearly three decades, but an increase in rent is forcing him to find a new way to keep up the work.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jul 26, 2021
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Ralph Ford has been helping feed people at a fair price in food deserts for nearly three decades, but an increase in rent is forcing him to find a new way to keep up the work.

"I love what I do. I wouldn’t give anybody anything I wouldn’t eat," the Navy veteran said.

Ford buys produce from local farmers and sells it at a reasonable price. During the pandemic, he even slashed his prices so those who lost their jobs could afford to buy his produce.

Most recently, he set up shop in a humble little building in the heart of Lyons.

Not too long ago, Ford said his landlord raised his rent to a price he simply couldn’t afford. When the two couldn’t come to an agreement, he was given 30 days to close his doors.

"It’s sad," Ford said. "I just sometimes think, I just wish it would be a little bit more reasonable and try to work with people."

The paintings of roses and honey bees on the building are now covered by a fence.

"I just miss the people," Ford said.

He’s now forced to take his business on the road.

This week, Ralph is based in his hometown of Fort Collins at a busy intersection in front of a 7-Eleven on a 90-degree day.

Life gave Ford lemons — he’s now using it to make lemonade.

"I’m trying to build a mobile produce store," Ford said.

He wants to turn a trailer into a cooler, allowing him to help more people around Colorado.

"It’s just the flexibility of options to be able to go wherever I need to go — if I want to go to food deserts, along that line," Ford explained of his business plan.

He estimated the trailer will cost him about $16,000. Without help, Ford anticipates it will take up to two years before he could afford to get his dream of reaching more people possible.

"Oh no, I can’t do it. I have to do it this way right now," Ford said of making money selling produce out of his van.

