Donation from Denver7 Gives help Aurora family replace furniture lost in fire

AURORA, Colo. — A family of six from Aurora is working to get back on their feet after losing everything in a fire.

Denver7 shared the story of the Flores family and thanks to our generous viewers, the family is in a much better spot.

The Flores family’s apartment burned in a suspected arson in Aurora in early April after a series of fires broke out that same night.

A 17-year-old was later arrested in connection to the fires and faces a first-degree arson charge.

The family had to evacuate their home with little time to grab their belongings.

They are temporarily staying in another apartment in the same complex, with not much left.

Thanks to our Denver7 Gives Foundation and our generous viewers who donated, $4,500 was raised to help the family replace some of the items they lost.

American Furniture Warehouse in Aurora also donated an additional $500.

Denver7 surprised the family with a $5,000 furniture shopping spree.

"Oh God, thank you so much," said Laura Flores. "We didn’t expect all the help we’ve been getting, so thank you."

Flores said the kindness from the community has been overwhelming and she appreciates everyone who has stepped up to help her and her family.

An employee at AFW, David Smith, helped the family pick out their new furniture items.

Smith said their story hit close to home. He too lost everything in a fire back in 2016.

"At that time I didn’t think I could overcome it, so being here and seeing them I want to let them know there is light at the end of the tunnel. I think it's important we value the time we have and especially with family because you don’t know when the next tragic thing can happen," said Smith.

The family was able to replace items they lost including a bed for 8-year-old Jesus, a new couch and a new dining room table.

They're moving into their new apartment in May.

