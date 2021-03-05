'I feel like I have a bunch of angels': Denver7 viewers raise money for brothers battling terminal cancer

THORNTON, Colo. — Two brothers battling terminal cancer are feeling their pain ease for just a moment after Denver7 viewers raised $12,000 to help with essential expenses to care for their family.

The last two days, Zubir "Z" Safi, 38, and Seyer Safi, 40, struggled to sleep — waking up in the middle of the night to sharp pains.

“To be honest the last two days were really difficult,” Zubir said.

In July of 2019, Zubir was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, and it rapidly escalated to stage 4. His oncologist told him he had 20 to 30 months to live with chemotherapy.

“My cancer has spread to my liver now, and it’s also not responding to the chemo,” Zubir said.

In March of 2020, Zubir’s older brother Seyer was diagnosed with sphenoid sinus carcinoma, a rare cancer. He was told he had less than a year to live.

“The cancer is growing there on the sidewall of my esophagus and lungs,” Seyer said.

On Thursday, Denver7 presented each brother with a $6,000 check from viewer donations after we shared their story in late February.

“I feel like I have a bunch of angels,” Seyer said.

The brothers said the money will be used to pay bills and fund their kids' education.

“We pretty much live by the day,” Zubir said. “Any kind of donation will help for their future because our future is unknown.”

The brothers worked at Nations Auto off Colfax Avenue in Lakewood with their youngest sister, Nadima Safi. The three ran the family business, but the brothers can no longer work.

To help make ends meet Nadima and her siblings have been pitching in to help cover expenses for their brothers and their family, but times are tough.

Nadima admits their business has been struggling and car sales are down.

“Inventory has been shrinking, and half of the cars here are not ours — they have been given to us from our brother who is trying to help,” Seyer said.

Nadima has been manning the dealership on her own — working six days a week to close deals and make sales, but she says it can get overwhelming.

"I feel heartbroken and just shattered, "Nadima said.

It’s unclear how much life the brothers have left, but their little sister is helping them fight for each day — encouraging them not to give up and reminding them of her love.

“I love you guys more than anything in this world, and I’m going to be here for your guys and for your families until my last breath,” Nadima said through tears.

At times, the days feel dark, but the generosity of the community is helping the Safi family through the most trying time of their lives.

Seyer held the check and said the outpouring of support brought a smile to his face for the first time in two days. He said every dollar raised will help his family during uncertain times.

"I thank everybody for their support," Seyer said. "I can't thank all of you enough."

“It made the pain go away. I think this chemo is going to be really smooth,” Zubir joked.

Denver7 will continue to accept donations for the brothers who hope to raise $150,000 for their families.

Denver7 | Gives: Click to go to the donation form and choose campaign from dropdown menu

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

